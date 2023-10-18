城市生活

SpaceX 將於 2023 年創下太空海岸發射紀錄

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday night tied the record for the most launches in a year on the Space Coast. The launch, which carried 22 Starlink internet satellites, was the 57th launch of the year, matching the total seen in 2022.

Most of SpaceX’s launches this year have been for its Starlink constellation, with this being the 31st Starlink mission from the Space Coast. However, SpaceX has also flown all three U.S.-based crewed missions in 2023, including Crew-6, Axiom 2, and Crew-7, all from Kennedy Space Center.

The pace of launches has been increasing, with only an eight-hour and 42-minute gap between the last launch, which took place on Friday morning, and the Starlink launch on Friday evening. This is the shortest time between launches since four Gemini program missions in 1966.

SpaceX has set several turnaround records for launches from Space Launch Complex 40, including sending up two launches in under four days. The company has more Starlink flights planned, as well as a resupply mission and the potential first successful launch of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services missions in November.

The Eastern Range, which includes Cape Canaveral, could potentially see over 70 launches by the end of the year if the current pace continues. Other companies, such as Relativity Space and United Launch Alliance, also have launches planned, with ULA aiming for its first Vulcan Centaur flight before the end of the year.

Overall, the Space Coast is expected to see more launches in the coming years as more companies bring their rockets to the launch pads. SpaceX’s pace is unlikely to slow down, while ULA plans to increase Vulcan Centaur flights to at least twice a month.

