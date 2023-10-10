太空天氣幹擾如何影響鳥類遷徙

城市生活

Birds rely on Earth’s magnetic field for long-distance navigation during migrations. However, the periodic disruptions of the planet’s magnetic field caused by solar flares and other energetic outbursts can potentially affect the reliability of these bird navigation systems.

To better understand this phenomenon, researchers from the University of Michigan conducted a study using extensive datasets from networks of U.S. Doppler weather radar stations and ground-based magnetometers. These devices measure the intensity of local magnetic fields and were used to test the possible link between geomagnetic disturbances and disruptions to nocturnal bird migration.

The researchers discovered a significant reduction in the number of migrating birds, ranging from 9% to 17%, during severe space weather events in both spring and fall. Additionally, birds that chose to migrate during these events seemed to experience more difficulty navigating, especially under overcast conditions in the autumn.

These findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, provide correlational evidence for previously unknown relationships between nocturnal bird migration dynamics and geomagnetic disturbances. The researchers highlight that animal decisions, including bird migration, are dependent on environmental conditions that humans may not perceive, such as geomagnetic disturbances. Furthermore, these behaviors can influence population-level patterns of animal movement.

The study used data from NEXRAD radar stations and SuperMAG inventory magnetometer stations to analyze the distribution of geomagnetic disturbances. By utilizing three closest and active magnetometer stations surrounding each radar station, the researchers were able to interpolate the maximum change in the magnetic field from quiet conditions every hour.

These findings shed light on the impact of space weather disruptions on bird migration and highlight the importance of understanding how environmental conditions affect animal behaviors. By considering factors such as geomagnetic disturbances, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of population-level patterns of animal movement.

– Gulson-Castillo et al. in PNAS, October 2023. (No URL provided)

