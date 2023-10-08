城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

相互作用星系的令人驚嘆的圖像：Arp 142

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
相互作用星系的令人驚嘆的圖像：Arp 142

Arp 142, a pair of interacting galaxies, was captured in June 2013 and is located 326 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra. The image, recently showcased by the European Space Agency, presents an illusion of a birdlike figure guarding an egg, leaving viewers guessing whether it resembles a hummingbird, a penguin, or a sneaky porpoise creeping onto the beach.

This incredible image of pareidolia, the tendency of humans to see familiar objects or patterns in unrelated objects, is created by the gravitational interaction between the two galaxies. The two galaxies are named NGC 2936 and NGC 2937, with NGC 2936 being a standard spiral galaxy and NGC 2937 a small elliptical galaxy.

When two galaxies come too close to one another, their gravity starts to distort and affect each other. In some cases, the galaxies merge, while in others, they tear each other apart. The larger spiral galaxy, NGC 2936, displays the remnants of its bright core, resembling an “eye” in the bird illusion. However, its spiral arms are now transformed into warped streaks of blue and red within the bird’s body.

This image has gained attention again as scientists use the Hubble Space Telescope to catalog peculiar galaxies. Arp 142 was added to the catalog of peculiar galaxies observed by the Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys as part of the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. Originally published in 1966 by American astronomer Halton Arp, this catalog consists of galaxies that are interacting and merging.

The image of Arp 142 was captured using a combination of visible and infrared light by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. This camera was installed in 2009 during the final servicing mission of the space shuttle Atlantis, and the Hubble Space Telescope has not been visited since then.

Sources: ESA, NASA

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

北極光：不列顛哥倫比亞省的壯觀表演

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

足跡顯示人類在 23,000 年前抵達美洲：研究

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

本週科學新聞：發掘維京寶藏、軟地球內核和諾貝爾獎得主

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

北極光：不列顛哥倫比亞省的壯觀表演

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

足跡顯示人類在 23,000 年前抵達美洲：研究

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

本週科學新聞：發掘維京寶藏、軟地球內核和諾貝爾獎得主

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究稱敘利亞古村落因宇宙撞擊而被摧毀

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論