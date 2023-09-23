城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

太陽軌道飛行器捕捉太陽日冕的影像，揭示新的見解

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
太陽軌道飛行器捕捉太陽日冕的影像，揭示新的見解

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, developed by the European Space Agency in collaboration with NASA, has captured images of the sun’s corona, the hotter outer atmosphere of the sun. The corona has long been a mystery to scientists due to its extreme temperature, which is 150 times hotter than the sun’s surface. The corona is also responsible for the production of solar wind, charged particles that can have a significant impact on satellites and power grids.

The Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) was able to capture images of the corona by utilizing a small modification to the instrument. An engineer added a “thumb” to the camera’s shutter, which allowed the corona to be captured while blocking out the glare from the sun’s surface. This simple modification has given scientists a deeper look into this region of the sun’s atmosphere, which has rarely been explored.

The captured images of the corona are a composite of data from two spacecraft. The image of the sun’s disk was taken by NASA’s STEREO spacecraft, while the ultraviolet image of the corona was taken by Solar Orbiter’s EUI. By combining these images, scientists now have a better understanding of the corona and its connection to solar wind production.

Solar Orbiter, which launched in February 2020, is equipped with six ultraviolet telescopes that are providing the first observations from close proximity to the sun. These observations will help scientists unravel the mysteries of the corona and further understand the dynamics of our closest star.

The captured images hold the potential to uncover new insights into the physics and magnetic structures of the corona. Scientists are hopeful that these images will provide valuable information that can be utilized to better understand and predict solar activity, ultimately leading to more effective measures for protecting satellites and power grids from the effects of solar wind.

來源：
– Source Article: (no URL)
– NASA: Solar Orbiter (no URL)
– European Space Agency: Solar Orbiter (no URL)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 將小行星「Bennu」的樣本運送到地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署登陸地球上有史以來收集到的最大的小行星樣本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

定期施肥對假馬齒莧花的重要性

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 將小行星「Bennu」的樣本運送到地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署登陸地球上有史以來收集到的最大的小行星樣本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

定期施肥對假馬齒莧花的重要性

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

小行星樣本返回艙成功降落在猶他州

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論