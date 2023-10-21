城市生活

太空採礦不斷增長的潛力：展望未來

十月六日
As space agencies and private companies continue to explore the possibilities of space mining, economists are now considering the potential growth and challenges of this emerging industry. With the demand for critical metals used in various clean energy technologies, such as electronics, solar panels, wind turbines, and electric car components, space mining could become a significant contributor in the production of these valuable resources.

A recent study by Ian Lange of the Colorado School of Mines, in collaboration with a researcher from the International Monetary Fund, delves into the modeling of space mining growth compared to traditional Earth mining. The study projects that within the next 30 to 40 years, the production of certain metals from space could surpass that of Earth. Metallic asteroids, for instance, contain over a thousand times more nickel than the Earth’s crust, along with significant concentrations of cobalt, iron, platinum, and other metals.

The declining costs of space launches, thanks to reusable rockets developed by companies like SpaceX and Rocket Lab, have made space mining more feasible. This reduction in launch costs coupled with the abundance of valuable metals in asteroids presents a unique opportunity for the industry. The mining of these resources could also potentially avoid the social and environmental costs associated with Earth mining, such as child labor, human rights abuses, deforestation, and pollution of water supplies.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. Current refining methods heavily rely on gravity, making it difficult to extract metals in microgravity environments. Furthermore, there is currently no legal framework to regulate space mining activities, raising concerns about environmental impacts and resource sustainability. Space ethicists are advocating for responsible practices, ensuring that asteroids are not obliterated during mining operations and that resources are left for the benefit of future generations.

While space mining may face its own environmental concerns, its potential to provide critical metals without harming ecosystems or relying on unethical mining practices on Earth is encouraging. As technology advances and the industry grows, it will be crucial to establish regulations and frameworks to guide space mining operations and ensure responsible resource extraction in the cosmos.

