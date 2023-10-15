城市生活

科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Researchers at MIT have discovered that the sounds emitted by rocks can provide valuable information about their stability. By subjecting rocks to various pressures in the lab, the team found that different acoustic patterns, or “fingerprints,” emerged at different depths and strengths. For example, samples of marble emitted low-pitched “booms” under low pressures, while higher pressures resulted in higher-pitched crackles. These acoustic patterns could help scientists identify unstable regions below the Earth’s surface that may be prone to earthquakes or eruptions. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also has potential applications in geothermal energy drilling, where understanding the behavior of rocks is crucial.

The Earth’s crust is often compared to the skin of an apple, with varying levels of strength and stability. Rocks near the surface are brittle and fracture easily, while rocks at greater depths can flow due to immense pressures and heat. Understanding the “brittle-to-ductile transition” where rocks exhibit properties of both brittleness and ductility is important for studying the strength of the Earth’s lithosphere and predicting earthquakes. Through the study of microscopic defects within rocks, such as cracks, fissures, and pores, researchers hope to gain insights into this transition.

Ultrasound was used to map microscopic imperfections within rocks by sending sound waves through them, which would bounce and reflect off defects in specific ways. This approach provided valuable information about the patterns of defects within the rocks. In the experiments, cylinders of Carrara marble, the same material used for Michelangelo’s David, were subjected to extreme pressures. Ultrasound pulses were sent through the samples and the resulting acoustic patterns were recorded. The researchers found that these acoustic patterns changed depending on the pressure applied to the rocks.

This innovative method of studying rocks through acoustics could help geologists better understand the behavior of rocks at different depths and pressures. It has the potential to improve our ability to predict earthquakes and eruptions, as well as assist in geothermal drilling efforts. Further research in this field could provide valuable insights into the fundamental science of rock stability and contribute to making the world a better place.

來源：
– Original article by Jennifer Chu, MIT News Office

