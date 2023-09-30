城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新發現：細菌蛋白在甲烷籠形物的形成和穩定性中發揮至關重要的作用

By加布里埃爾博塔

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新發現：細菌蛋白在甲烷籠形物的形成和穩定性中發揮至關重要的作用

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the formation and stability of methane clathrates. These clathrates, also known as methane ice, are tiny ice cages that hold methane gas in place under the seafloor, preventing it from entering the atmosphere. The study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, reveals the existence of a previously unknown class of bacterial proteins that contribute to the formation and stability of methane clathrates.

The research team, led by Jennifer Glass and Raquel Lieberman, found that these bacterial proteins are as effective as commercial chemicals currently used in drilling, but are non-toxic, eco-friendly, and scalable. This discovery could have significant implications for offshore drilling operations, as methane ice can obstruct pipes and cause freezing and rupture. These proteins could potentially increase the safety of transporting natural gas and inform the search for life in the solar system.

The study began with the examination of sediment acquired from the seafloor off the coast of Oregon. The team hypothesized that the sediment would contain proteins that influence the growth of methane clathrate, similar to antifreeze proteins in fish that help them survive in cold environments. By using DNA sequencing and bioinformatics, the team identified genes of the proteins contained in the sediment.

Scientists then used X-ray crystallography to determine the structure of the proteins, and recreated seafloor conditions in the lab to test their effectiveness. Through molecular dynamics simulations, the team was able to identify the specific site where the protein binds to the methane clathrate.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the biological processes behind the stability of methane clathrates under the sea. Understanding these mechanisms could help mitigate the challenges associated with methane clathrates during offshore drilling operations and contribute to the development of safer and more sustainable practices. The study highlights the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and fundamental scientific research in studying Earth’s natural systems.

Source: Georgia Tech News Center

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

類星體和塵埃之間的連結：新研究的見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

令人震驚的圖像揭示了“銀河洋蔥”和引力透鏡現象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

類星體和塵埃之間的連結：新研究的見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

令人震驚的圖像揭示了“銀河洋蔥”和引力透鏡現象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 完成了歷史性的小行星樣本返回任務

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論