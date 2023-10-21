城市生活

頒獎活動強調女性的自我價值與賦權

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Women must recognize their self-worth and overcome societal conditioning that limits their growth, according to Nigar Shaji, project director of the Aditya L1 solar mission at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Speaking at the ‘Women’s Excellence and Enterprise Awards and Knowledge Share’ event in Tiruchi, Shaji commended female achievers and highlighted the importance of women empowering themselves.

The event, organized by the Tiruchirappalli Regional Engineering College – Science and Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park (TREC-STEP), was part of a project to support civil society organizations for climate ventures, funded by the European Union-backed Gender Enabling Network of Innovation and Entrepreneurships (GENIE).

Shaji discussed the progress of the Aditya L1 mission, which is set to begin orbit towards the L1 Lagrange point in January 2024. Lagrange points are positions in space where objects remain stable. Shaji’s speech emphasized the need for women to be educated, financially independent, and raise their children to respect everyone regardless of gender.

She also stressed the importance of adopting eco-friendly technology and the contribution of entrepreneurs in climate ventures to environmental conservation. Shaji stated that although there will be challenges, there will also be opportunities for change.

Highlighting the team effort behind ISRO’s success, Shaji expressed the organization’s commitment to empowering and improving the lives of individuals. The event concluded with the presentation of awards to 30 businesswomen from across Tamil Nadu, recognizing their achievements.

In addition to the awards ceremony, an orientation course on digital marketing was held for women entrepreneurs as part of the program.

Overall, the event served as a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of women while also inspiring and encouraging them to embrace their self-worth and strive for personal and professional growth.

