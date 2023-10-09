城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

日食和月食：2023 年的日期和時間

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
日食和月食：2023 年的日期和時間

Solar and lunar eclipses are celestial events that occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth align in a specific way. These events provide a unique and captivating view of the cosmos and have fascinated humans for centuries.

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either partially or fully blocks the Sun’s light. This captivating phenomenon can be observed on October 14, 2023, in India. The eclipse will occur from 11:29 PM to 11:34 PM local time.

On the other hand, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing the Moon to pass into Earth’s shadow. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely enveloped by Earth’s darkest part of the shadow, known as the umbra. This gives the Moon a reddish hue. The upcoming lunar eclipse will take place on October 28, 2023, and will be visible in India, as well as other parts of the world like America, western Europe, and Western Africa.

The lunar eclipse will be visible for approximately 15 minutes and can be observed with the naked eye. The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:45 AM on October 29, 2023.

Eclipse phenomena are awe-inspiring events that offer us a chance to marvel at the wonders of the universe. They also provide scientists with valuable opportunities to study and gather data about our celestial neighbors.

資料來源：美國宇航局

Definitions: Solar eclipse – an event in which the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a shadow to be cast on Earth.

Lunar eclipse – an event in which the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, causing it to appear reddish in color.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

高山，高多樣性：探索安地斯山脈對南美洲生物多樣性的影響

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

內側隔膜：指揮記憶編碼與檢索的交響樂

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新理論解釋了黃金和鉑金到地函的旅程

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

高山，高多樣性：探索安地斯山脈對南美洲生物多樣性的影響

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

內側隔膜：指揮記憶編碼與檢索的交響樂

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新理論解釋了黃金和鉑金到地函的旅程

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現，遙遠的過去由火山爆發引起的致命氣候變化

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論