城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

歐幾裡得太空望遠鏡復原任務

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
歐幾裡得太空望遠鏡復原任務

The European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope is back on track after a software update fixed an issue with its navigation sensors. The billion-euro observatory, launched in July, had successfully reached its destination in stable orbit around the Sun, but soon encountered problems focusing on stars. Mission control discovered that the telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) was mistakenly identifying solar ray signals as stars, causing the telescope to move erratically. Engineers from the ESA, Thales Alenia Space, and Leonardo worked together to update the software, enabling the sensors to correctly identify stars. With the patch installed, the telescope is now functioning normally and mission control will continue testing its performance before data collection begins.

Euclid, named after the Greek mathematician, is designed to study dark energy and dark matter. It will capture images of galaxies that formed billions of years ago to create a 3D map of the sky. This map will help astronomers understand the universe’s evolution, the distribution of matter, and the effects of gravity, dark matter, and dark energy. Scientists hope to gain insight into the acceleration of the universe’s expansion and how gravity and dark matter counteract the effects of dark energy.

Euclid will be the first space mission dedicated to studying these phenomena. Cosmologists have limited knowledge of dark energy, as its effects on Earth and the Solar System are minimal. Powerful telescopes, like Euclid, are necessary to observe a large number of galaxies over vast distances and gather data to further explore and understand dark energy. With the telescope now back on track, the mission’s observations are expected to begin late November after the ongoing performance verification phase concludes.

來源：
– 歐洲航天局
– NASA 噴射推進實驗室

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

樹木年輪揭示地球曾經經歷過具有毀滅性影響的極端太陽風暴

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

獵戶座流星雨：一場壯觀的天象事件

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

樹木年輪揭示地球曾經經歷過具有毀滅性影響的極端太陽風暴

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

獵戶座流星雨：一場壯觀的天象事件

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論