城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

在 6 萬年前的龜骨化石中發現古代 DNA

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
在 6 萬年前的龜骨化石中發現古代 DNA

Scientists have discovered traces of ancient DNA within the fossil bones of a 6-million-year-old extinct turtle. This finding suggests that genetic material can remain preserved for much longer than previously thought.

The fossil was found along the Caribbean coast of Panama and belonged to a species of turtle in the Lepidochelys genus, which still exists today in the form of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and Olive ridley sea turtles. Although the exact species of the fossil is uncertain, it is believed to be a newly discovered extinct species.

In a recent study, researchers discovered “nucleus-like” internal structures within the preserved bone cells, called osteocytes, of the turtle. As the nucleus is the organelle that houses DNA in cells, the team conducted a test for the presence of genetic material, which yielded a positive result. This previously has only been reported in two dinosaur fossils.

While this is strong evidence of the presence of DNA in the turtle’s bone cells, it is not definitive proof. To confirm the finding, the researchers would need to directly identify and sequence the DNA. The oldest DNA that has been fully recovered and sequenced comes from a 1.2 million-year-old mammoth, making the presence of DNA in a 6-million-year-old turtle even more remarkable.

The discovery challenges conventional understanding of biomolecular preservation, as it suggests that genetic material can persist for millions of years, even in warmer environments that are not ideal for preserving DNA.

Studying the genetics of the ancient Lepidochelys turtle could provide valuable insights into its evolutionary history. Currently, very little is known about the species, and understanding their genetic makeup may help in conservation efforts for their living counterparts.

The research, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, demonstrates the potential for DNA preservation in specimens from lower latitudes, further expanding our knowledge of biomolecular preservation.

來源：
– Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology (source article)
– 史密森尼熱帶研究所

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

受蜻蜓眼睛啟發，製造 3D 人造複合 μ-眼睛

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

微小的線性缺陷可以比聲波更快穿過材料

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

新的人工智慧驅動的地震預報在試驗中顯示出希望

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

受蜻蜓眼睛啟發，製造 3D 人造複合 μ-眼睛

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

微小的線性缺陷可以比聲波更快穿過材料

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

新的人工智慧驅動的地震預報在試驗中顯示出希望

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

較小的 CRISPR 基因編輯工具有望治療遺傳性疾病

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論