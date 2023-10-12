城市生活

研究表明，模擬假設的時間旅行可以解決實驗問題

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
研究表明，模擬假設的時間旅行可以解決實驗問題

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a simulation that demonstrates how manipulating entanglement, a feature of quantum theory, can solve problems that seem impossible using standard physics. The study, published in Physical Review Letters, explores the controversial topic of whether particles can travel backwards in time and connects it to quantum metrology.

Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where particles that are close to each other can remain connected even when separated. This is the foundation of quantum computing, where connected particles perform complex computations that classical computers cannot handle. In the simulation, an experimentalist entangles two particles, with one particle being used in an experiment. Upon gaining new information, the experimentalist manipulates the second particle to alter the first particle’s past state, changing the outcome of the experiment.

Lead author David Arvidsson-Shukur explains the simulation using the analogy of sending a gift to someone based on their wish list. In a chronology-respecting scenario, it is impossible to know in advance what gift to send. However, if the sender receives the wish list after sending the gift, the simulation shows how retroactively changing the previous action can ensure the desired outcome.

To address the high chance of failure in the simulation, the researchers propose sending a large number of entangled photons and using a filter to ensure that only the correct ones reach the camera. Co-author Aidan McConnell compares this to sending multiple gifts and then informing the recipient which deliveries to discard based on the desired outcome.

The simulation’s connection to quantum metrology is significant for technological applications. By retroactively changing the original photons, researchers can optimize the preparation of photons in experiments, even after they have reached the sample.

While the simulation has a 75% chance of failure, the researchers highlight that the need for a filter is reassuring. It suggests that the simulation does not work consistently, aligning with the principles of relativity and other theories that form our current understanding of the universe.

Overall, this study demonstrates the potential of simulating time travel scenarios to solve experimental problems and improve outcomes in quantum experiments.

來源：
– 物理評論快報 (2023)。 DOI：10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.150202

