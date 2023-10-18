城市生活

電腦模型揭示了高山冰蓋 120,000 萬年來的演變

A new computer model has reconstructed the evolution of Alpine ice cover over the last 120,000 years with unprecedented precision, according to a study conducted by experts from the Universities of Lausanne, Bern, and Zürich. The model provides a captivating visual experience and is a significant breakthrough in the field of glaciology and climatology.

The researchers utilized geomorphological clues in the field, such as moraines and erratic boulders, to validate the simulation. The complexity of the modeling process was evident, as it took six years to correctly set up the climate and glaciological models to match what is observed in reality.

However, the model’s verification beyond 24,000 years presents a challenge due to the glacial maximum during that period eradicating all prior evidence. Although this limitation exists, the computer model remains a powerful tool for framing our understanding of global warming.

By comparing the past and present, the model reveals a stark difference. Approximately 24,000 years ago, cities such as Lausanne were covered by over one kilometer of ice, emphasizing the significant impact of current climate change.

The European Alps, characterized as a prominent mountain range stretching across Central Europe, covers approximately 200,000 square kilometers. These majestic mountains have influenced the cultures, economies, and environments of the countries they span, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia, and Switzerland. The Alps were formed millions of years ago through the collision of tectonic plates, resulting in the breathtaking landscapes and towering peaks we see today.

The Alpine region experiences diverse weather conditions, supporting a wide variety of endemic plant and animal species. Moreover, the Alps play a key role in the European economy as a popular tourist destination and historically significant mining industry.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the evolution of Alpine ice cover and the role of the European Alps in shaping both the natural landscape and human cultures.

Journal of Glaciology

