十月六日
蠕蟲可以經歷類似恐懼的情緒嗎？

A recent study conducted by researchers from Nagoya City University in Japan and Northeastern University in the US suggests that the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a tiny roundworm, may experience fear-like emotions. Despite lacking eyes, a spine, and a brain, the worms exhibited a negative response when subjected to a short electric shock, fleeing at high speeds for several minutes afterward. The researchers believe that this prolonged reaction indicates a brain state akin to fear.

While the question of whether invertebrates can experience emotions similar to humans remains debated, evidence from previous experiments on crayfish, bumblebees, and fruit flies suggests that they can experience lasting positive and negative cognitive states following specific stimuli. Charles Darwin himself wrote about the expression of anger, terror, jealousy, and love in insects, although this was mainly based on anthropomorphization rather than objective experiments.

Measuring emotions in animals objectively has been a challenge. However, biologists David Anderson and Ralph Adolphs proposed a framework in 2014 that defines emotions as internal, central states triggered by specific stimuli. To be considered an emotional response, an animal’s reaction must meet certain criteria, including persistence after the stimulus is gone, increasing or decreasing in response to the extent of the stimulus, dominating other behavioral responses, and being consistent depending on the type of stimulus.

The behavior of C. elegans meets at least three of these criteria in response to electric shocks, suggesting that even worms can experience basic emotions such as fear. The worms continued to flee the shock site at high speeds for over 2 minutes after sensing an electric alternating current for 45 seconds. During this fearful state, they disregarded nearby food, indicating that positive stimuli were suppressed by the negative emotional state. It also suggests that this emotional response may be generalized, meaning it can be triggered by different stimuli and impact responses to other stimuli.

The research indicates that neural circuits in C. elegans may shed light on emotion regulation across the animal kingdom. By understanding shared mechanisms for emotional responses, scientists can gain insight into the development of persistent negative emotions seen in mood disorders such as depression. Further research is needed to determine if roundworms display positive emotional states in response to rewards such as food.

這項研究結果發表在 基因.

來源：
– Genetics study conducted by researchers from Nagoya City University and Northeastern University.

