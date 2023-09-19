構造板塊的變化影響地球上的生物多樣性

A recent study has found a connection between the movements of Earth’s tectonic plates and the diversity of marine species. The research shows that processes altering the lithosphere, which includes tectonic plate movements, affect ocean levels, thereby impacting the availability of shallow marine environments where life thrives.

Tectonic plates are large sections of Earth’s upper mantle and crust that cover the entire globe. They are in constant motion, causing Earth’s volcanism, the formation of mountains, and the creation of ocean trenches. The study, led by geologist Slah Boulila from Sorbonne University, explores the question of why there are cycles in diversity and biodiversity.

The researchers analyzed geological and marine data sets, as well as marine biodiversity data, to investigate the alignment of cycles in marine biodiversity with tectonic plate processes. By comparing more than 18,000 marine rock samples and almost 32,000 genera from the Paleobiology Database, they discovered 36-million-year cycles in marine biodiversity that correlated with changes in seafloor production and subduction.

When tectonic plates move apart, thin oceanic crust forms, and when one plate is pushed under another in a process called subduction, sea levels decrease. Variations in sea level alter the available habitat for marine species, leading to changes in biodiversity. High sea levels result in the inundation of dry land and the deepening of shallow marine areas, promoting the proliferation of marine organisms. Conversely, low sea levels reduce the space available for marine life.

While the idea of a connection between tectonic plate shifts and biodiversity is not new, this research provides further validation by utilizing a larger dataset. The findings support the hypothesis that changes in the environment are linked to evolution and extinction events. However, the study does not definitively answer why these cycles occur, leaving that as an unanswered question.

Further, there is still debate among researchers regarding the cyclical nature of plate tectonics, with some arguing it is irregular rather than periodic. Nevertheless, this study contributes to the growing body of evidence that highlights the interplay between changes in the environment, evolution, and extinction.

In summary, the research demonstrates how shifts in tectonic plates impact biodiversity by influencing ocean levels and the availability of habitats for marine species. Understanding these connections provides valuable insights into the Earth’s history of species diversification and extinction events.

Source: Beurteaux, D. (2023), Shifts in tectonic plates change biodiversity, Eos, 104.