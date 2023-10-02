城市生活

尼泊爾加德滿都壯觀的滿月

The recent full harvest moon on Friday, September 29, lit up the skies over Kathmandu, Nepal, in a breathtaking spectacle. This particular full moon was special, as it marked the last of four consecutive supermoons, according to NASA.

A stunning time-lapse video captured the full moon shining bright, displaying its awe-inspiring beauty. The footage was recorded using a phone with the Celestron AstroMaster 90EQ refractor telescope.

The significance of the full harvest moon dates back to a time when electricity was not readily available. Farmers eagerly awaited its arrival as it provided them with additional time to gather their crops before the first frost of the season. This allowed them to ensure a successful harvest and avoid any potential damage caused by the cold weather.

The term “supermoon” refers to a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth. This occurs when the moon is at its closest point to our planet in its elliptical orbit.

As recorded history shows, humans have always been captivated by the moon’s celestial beauty and have bestowed it with various cultural and symbolic meanings. The sight of a full moon often evokes a sense of wonder and awe, reminding us of the vastness and mystery of the universe.

