城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

滿月：2023 年最後一個超級月亮

By加布里埃爾博塔

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
滿月：2023 年最後一個超級月亮

The full harvest moon will reach peak illumination on September 29, 2023, marking the fourth and final supermoon of the year. This event is expected to occur in the early morning hours but will appear entirely illuminated through Saturday morning. A supermoon refers to a full moon that is closer to Earth than normal, making it appear larger and brighter in the night sky. This particular supermoon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% bigger and 13% brighter than an average full moon.

The term “harvest moon” is named as such because it occurs close to the beginning of fall when crops reach their peak in the Northern Hemisphere. In the past, the bright moon provided additional light for farmers to work into the evening and harvest their crops before the first frost. Different indigenous tribes have their own names for the September full moon, such as the corn maker moon, the moon of the brown leaves, and autumn moon.

Moreover, this time of year also coincides with other harvest-celebrating traditions around the world, such as the Korean festival of Chuseok and the Japanese Buddhist holiday of Higan. Both of these celebrations also include the remembrance of ancestors.

During the full moon, several planets are visible in the night sky. Saturn and Jupiter rise in the east and appear high in the later hours, while Venus shines before dawn. Additionally, Mercury can be seen low along the eastern horizon.

In addition to the upcoming full moon, there are several other astronomical events to look forward to. On October 14, there will be an annular solar eclipse visible in North, Central, and South America. This will be followed by a partial lunar eclipse on October 28, viewable in Europe, Asia, Australia, and parts of North America and South Africa.

Lastly, there are several meteor showers expected to peak later this year. These showers are best viewed in areas without light pollution, with each event having specific peak dates.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 老農夫年鑑
– 格林威治皇家博物館
– 地球天空
– 行星協會
– 農夫年鑑

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

新模型揭示了邊境地區驅動的同步纖毛運動

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

伊隆馬斯克的星鏈衛星為天文學帶來了挑戰

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國太空總署設立太空技術催化劑獎以促進參與和多樣性

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

新模型揭示了邊境地區驅動的同步纖毛運動

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

伊隆馬斯克的星鏈衛星為天文學帶來了挑戰

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署設立太空技術催化劑獎以促進參與和多樣性

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 Psyche 任務推遲，定於 12 月 XNUMX 日發射

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論