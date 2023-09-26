城市生活

毅力號漫遊車以自動駕駛能力創造歷史

By加布里埃爾博塔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Perseverance rover, currently exploring Mars, has achieved a significant milestone by using its autonomous driving system, AutoNav, to navigate treacherous terrain. This self-driving capability enabled the rover to traverse a challenging rocky area known as “Snowdrift Peak” in a fraction of the time it would have taken previous NASA Mars rovers.

AutoNav, a computer pilot system, not only helps map out general routes for the rover but also handles intricate navigation details, reducing travel time between points of scientific interest. This technology has significantly contributed to the rover’s ability to search for rock samples that could potentially be brought back to Earth for further analysis.

The achievements of AutoNav have been documented in a paper published in Science Robotics. Tyler Del Sesto, a software engineer who has been involved in developing AutoNav for Perseverance over the past seven years, played a crucial role in these accomplishments. Del Sesto shared his experience of successfully driving the rover through the challenging Snowdrift Peak, emphasizing the importance of maximizing scientific exploration time by taking calculated risks and tackling obstacles head-on.

During its expedition across Snowdrift Peak, Perseverance covered extra ground by maneuvering around rocks that were not visible in the orbiter images used for route planning. This demonstrates the rover’s adaptability and its ability to handle unforeseen challenges.

It is important to recognize the contributions of previous Mars rovers, such as Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity, which paved the way for the advanced technology incorporated in Perseverance. The rover’s enhanced features include faster cameras and an additional computer dedicated to real-time image processing, enabling efficient route planning and navigation.

Perseverance’s successful utilization of its autonomous driving system marks a significant milestone in space exploration, opening up new possibilities for future missions. With the assistance of AutoNav, the rover continues to push boundaries and expand our understanding of the Red Planet.

來源：
– Science Robotics (July 2023 issue)
–美國宇航局

