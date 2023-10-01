城市生活

本週夜空：2 年 8 月 2023 日至 XNUMX 日

In the upcoming week, there are some exciting celestial events to observe in the northern hemisphere. The moon will pass by various beautiful sights as it transitions into a crescent phase. This provides an excellent opportunity for stargazing enthusiasts to stay up late and witness the moon’s conjunction with the sparkling Pleiades, planets Uranus and Jupiter, and some prominent bright stars.

On Monday, October 2, observers can look towards the east-northeast after sunset to witness a dazzling pairing of the Pleiades open cluster’s blue stars with an 83%-lit waning gibbous moon. The two will be only 1° apart. Additionally, Uranus can be seen to the right of this celestial duo, with Jupiter easily visible to the naked eye.

Friday, October 6, marks the Last Quarter Moon phase, during which the moon rises later each night and gradually diminishes in illumination. Those keen on moon observation can spot it in the western sky during the morning.

Moving on to Saturday, October 7, if one gazes towards the east approximately an hour after midnight, they will be greeted with a 44%-lit crescent moon rising next to Castor and Pollux – the brightest stars in the constellation Gemini.

On Sunday, October 8, a few hours after midnight, observers should face east to witness a 33%-lit waning crescent moon rising just 3º above the Beehive Cluster (M44) – one of the closest open clusters of stars to the solar system. The Beehive Cluster looks particularly spectacular when viewed through 10×42 or 10×50 binoculars.

For those equipped with powerful binoculars or a small telescope, the object of the week is the “Double Cluster” in the constellation Perseus. Comprising two open clusters known as NGC 869 and NGC 884, this captivating sight can be seen after sunset as Perseus rises in the northeastern night sky. The clusters are located approximately 7,000 light-years from the solar system.

Living in a city with light pollution may pose challenges for stargazers. However, there are still ways to enjoy astronomy even under such conditions. Avoiding direct exposure to street lights and artificial lighting by positioning yourself in the shadow of a building can help. Learning constellations, tracking the progress of the moon and planets, and exploring distant star clusters and galaxies using binoculars can provide rewarding experiences even amidst light pollution.

Please note that the times and dates mentioned are specific to mid-northern latitudes. For accurate location-specific information, online planetariums such as Stellarium and The Sky Live can be consulted.

