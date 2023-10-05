城市生活

衛星星座及其對天文學的影響

十月六日
Astronomers around the world are expressing concerns about the negative impact of satellite constellations on night sky observations and radio astronomy. These constellations consist of groups of large satellites that can obstruct the view of distant stars and galaxies, compromising the clarity of the night sky.

The BlueWalker 3, a prototype satellite designed to be a part of the AST SpaceMobile satellite constellation, has raised particular concerns among scientists. The satellite, intended to provide broadband and mobile services globally, has been observed to be one of the brightest objects in the sky. Astronomers from various countries have confirmed these findings.

The close proximity between the BlueWalker 3’s transmission wavelength bands and the radio astronomy bands poses a significant challenge for the protection of radio telescopes from interference. Additional research is needed to develop strategies that effectively safeguard existing and upcoming telescopes from the growing number of satellites planned for launch in the next decade.

The night sky holds immense importance for scientific experiments that cannot be conducted in terrestrial laboratories. It is also considered a vital part of humanity’s shared cultural heritage. Scientist Dave Clements emphasizes the need to protect the pristine night sky, both for scientific endeavors and for the benefit of future generations.

Satellite constellations, while essential for global communications, can potentially hamper astronomical research. The researchers behind the recent study propose deploying these constellations in a way that minimizes interference with astronomical observations. This approach would allow for the progress of technology while preserving our ability to explore and understand the cosmos.

Companies like SpaceX and OneWeb, with their respective Starlink and OneWeb projects, are actively working on solutions to mitigate the impact of their satellite constellations. Coatings that reduce reflectivity and discussions of regulations and guidelines are being explored to ensure a balance between technological advancement and the preservation of our night skies.

The expansion of satellite constellations highlights the need for careful integration of new technology into our shared space. Coexistence between these advancements and the wonders of the universe is a priority for tech innovators and the global community.

