海王星衝分：何時以及如何觀察冰巨星

Neptune, the eighth planet from the sun and the most distant planet in our solar system, will be at opposition on Tuesday, September 19th. This means that it will be in a direct line with the sun and Earth, with our planet positioned in the center. As an added bonus, Neptune will also make its closest approach to Earth, known as perigee, at around the same time. This will make the distant planet appear larger and brighter in the night sky, creating a prime opportunity for observation.

From New York City, Neptune will rise in the east at approximately 6:58 p.m. EDT and become visible a few hours later. At its highest point in the sky, around 12:51 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 20th, Neptune will be 46 degrees above the horizon. It will be situated in the Pisces constellation.

However, it’s important to note that even though Neptune is at perigee, Earth and the ice giant are still incredibly far apart. During this closest approach, Neptune will still be approximately 2.7 billion miles away from our planet. To offer some perspective, Earth and Mars are separated by an average distance of 140 million miles. This means that the average distance between Mars and Earth could fit between Earth and Neptune almost 20 times over.

Due to its immense distance, Neptune cannot be seen in the sky with the naked eye. It has a width of 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers), about four times the size of Earth, making it the fourth largest planet in our solar system. However, Neptune’s visibility requires the use of a telescope or quality binoculars and favorable weather conditions.

If you’re interested in observing Neptune or capturing photos of the night sky, there are various resources available. Space.com provides guides on the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, and lenses for astrophotography. If you manage to photograph Neptune at opposition, you can even submit your images and details to [電子郵件保護] for the chance to share them with other space enthusiasts.

In conclusion, Neptune’s opposition and proximity to Earth present an excellent opportunity to view and study this distant ice giant. By utilizing the appropriate equipment and finding a suitable location, sky-gazers can marvel at the wonders of our solar system.

