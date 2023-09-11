城市生活

歐空局在火熱下降之前發布了風廓線航天器的最終圖像

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled the last images captured by its wind-measuring spacecraft, Aeolus, before its descent into the Earth’s atmosphere. The animation constructed from the final eight radar images demonstrates how Aeolus tumbled as it interacted with the atmosphere at near orbital speed. Named after the Greek god of winds, Aeolus was the first satellite to track terrestrial winds, providing crucial data for climate studies and meteorology.

To ensure a controlled reentry, Aeolus was commanded to progressively lower its orbit and turn off its instruments using its remaining fuel. The final radar images provided by the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany show the intensity of radar signals reflected off the spacecraft. These images mark the end of the mission, but Aeolus’s legacy lives on.

Following the radar tracking, the spacecraft was swiftly dragged down by the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in its reentry two hours later. Roughly 80% of the spacecraft burned up during this process, with the remaining 20% surviving reentry over Antarctica.

The landmark reentry operation aimed to test new methods of reducing the risk of debris making its way to Earth. The process not only reduced the already low risk by a factor of 150 but also shortened the time during which Aeolus was uncontrolled in orbit. This limited the risk of collisions with other satellites in the “space highway.”

The procedures carried out during Aeolus’s reentry will inform future missions’ end-of-life plans. The successful and controlled return of the spacecraft demonstrates a remarkable example of sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations.

Source: European Space Agency (ESA)

定義：
1. Wind-profiling spacecraft – A spacecraft that measures and tracks wind patterns and speeds in the Earth’s atmosphere.
2. Radar – A detection system that uses electromagnetic waves to identify the position of objects and provide information about their characteristics.
3. Orbital speed – The velocity at which an object revolves around another object in space.
4. Climate studies – Research conducted to understand the long-term patterns and variations in weather conditions and their effects on the environment.
5. Meteorology – The scientific study of the Earth’s atmosphere, weather, and climate.

