城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

“解開太陽系的秘密：美國宇航局打開小行星貝努的塵埃”

By羅伯特·安德魯

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
“解開太陽系的秘密：美國宇航局打開小行星貝努的塵埃”

NASA scientists are preparing to open a capsule containing dust from the asteroid Bennu, which will provide valuable insights into the formation of planets and the origin of organic molecules and water on Earth. The capsule, which contains approximately 250g of material, recently parachuted gently into Utah’s west desert after a smash and grab operation by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft in 2020.

Bennu, a rubble pile of material that dates back 4.5 billion years, is a pristine time capsule that has preserved its contents from the heat, pressure, and weathering that typically occur during planet formation. This makes it a unique opportunity for scientists to study the early history of our solar system.

Unlike meteorites that bombard Earth and undergo chemical changes during atmospheric entry, the dust sample from Bennu remains unadulterated. To obtain such a sample, the spacecraft had to travel over a billion miles through space. This expedition offers unprecedented access to the pristine material that will help scientists understand the processes that gave rise to our planet.

The study of Bennu’s dust has significant implications for our understanding of the solar system’s formation and the ingredients necessary for the emergence of life. By analyzing this sample, scientists hope to uncover valuable information about the building blocks of planets and the presence of organic molecules and water, both of which played crucial roles in the development of life on Earth.

As NASA scientists begin the delicate process of unboxing the precious cargo, the excitement and anticipation for the discoveries that lie within are palpable. The unveiling of Bennu’s secrets will undoubtedly provide valuable insights into our cosmic origins.

定義：
– Bennu: An asteroid that is a rubble pile of material formed 4.5 billion years ago.
– Osiris-Rex: A NASA spacecraft designed to collect samples from Bennu.
– Solar system: The collection of planets, moons, asteroids, and other celestial bodies that orbit the sun.
– Organic molecules: Molecules that contain carbon atoms and are the building blocks of life.
– Pristine: In its original state, unaltered or uncontaminated.

Source: Excerpts from the original article “It will make the most incredible unboxing video” (no URL provided)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

NASA 計劃在 2031 年退役國際太空站

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

OSIRIS-REx 太空艙抵達休士頓

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

聯盟號 MS-22/68S 即將離任的機組人員準備返回地球，結束長達一年的破紀錄任務

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

NASA 計劃在 2031 年退役國際太空站

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

OSIRIS-REx 太空艙抵達休士頓

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

聯盟號 MS-22/68S 即將離任的機組人員準備返回地球，結束長達一年的破紀錄任務

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究人員開發出具有創紀錄的低紫外線損失的基於晶片的光學諧振器

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論