城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

游泳機器人旨在對抗對人類健康的威脅

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
游泳機器人旨在對抗對人類健康的威脅

In Glasgow, Scotland, a team of engineers is developing a swimming robot that could help protect human health. The robot, currently in its early stages, is being tested in a plastic swimming pool. The engineers are using rubber duckies as targets for the robot to swim towards. The robot is equipped with a camera and ballasts to control its movement. Its creators hope that, with further development, the robot will be able to swim in the open ocean.

This swimming robot, known as the AlgaRay 2, is being developed by Seaweed Generation, a company focused on marine biology. The robot’s purpose is to combat threats to human health, although specific details about the threats it aims to address were not provided in the source article.

The development and testing of the AlgaRay 2 involves a team of robotics and mechanical engineers. Their work is centered around improving the robot’s functionality and ensuring that it can effectively navigate and respond to various environments.

The potential applications of this swimming robot are diverse. Its ability to swim in oceans could allow it to monitor and collect data on marine environments, potentially aiding in the study and preservation of marine life. Additionally, the robot could be used for surveillance purposes, such as underwater inspections of infrastructure.

While the AlgaRay 2 is still in its early stages of development, its creators are optimistic about its potential impact. As they continue to refine the robot, they aim to create a versatile and reliable tool that can contribute to the protection of human health and marine ecosystems.

來源：
– Seaweed Generation’s marine biologist Duncan Smallman
– Robotics engineer Oscar Brennan
– Mechanical engineer Vasileios Konstantaras

