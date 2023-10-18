城市生活

十月六日
火星上古代泥湖的證據為潛在的宜居性提供了線索

A recent study led by Alexis Rodriguez of the Planetary Science Institute has uncovered evidence of sedimentary plains created by aquifer drainage within Martian collapse formations known as chaotic terrains. These findings shed light on the potential habitability of Mars billions of years ago.

The researchers focused on a sedimentary unit within Hydraotes Chaos, which they believe is the remnants of a mud lake formed by discharges from gas-charged mudstone stratigraphy. This mud lake is estimated to have formed nearly 4 billion years ago, during a time when Mars may have been capable of supporting life. The sediments within this mud lake could hold evidence of past or even present life on Mars.

The study involved a collaborative effort between scientists from the Planetary Science Institute, NASA Ames Research Center, the University of Arizona, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, and the University of Florida. By studying Martian aquifer drainage, the team discovered enormous flood channels and extensive erosion in the planet’s northern lowlands.

However, venturing into these northern plains for sampling would be challenging due to the difficulty in distinguishing between materials from the aquifers and those eroded and transported by the flood channels. The sedimentary plains within Hydraotes Chaos offer a unique opportunity for investigation, as they provide a more targeted exploration of ancient aquifer materials.

The researchers’ numerical models suggest that the mud lake’s source aquifer likely formed from phase segregation within the mudstone, resulting in large water-filled chambers several kilometers wide and hundreds of meters deep. This process may have been triggered by intrusive igneous activity. The observed segmented subsidence across the chaotic terrain indicates the presence of interconnected chambers, which could have been stable, water-filled giant caverns.

The residue of this ancient mud lake could contain aquifer materials enriched in biomolecules that have been hidden within Mars’ subsurface for billions of years. NASA Ames is considering these sedimentary plains as a potential landing site for a mission to search for evidence of biomarkers, specifically lipids. These biomolecules are highly resistant and could have survived over billions of years on Mars.

In addition to the mud lake, the study also discovered widespread mud volcanoes and possible diapirs within the study region. These features offer further opportunities to explore subsurface rocks that may have been habitable. Sampling the sediments and studying the composition of this ancient mud lake could provide valuable insights into Mars’ geological past and the potential for past or present life on the planet.

Scientific Reports (paper)
美國航空航天局

