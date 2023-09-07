LIONESS：活體腦組織的高分辨率成像

Researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria have developed a groundbreaking imaging and virtual reconstruction technology called LIONESS. This new technology offers high-resolution imaging of live brain tissue, allowing scientists to visualize it in real-time 3D nanoscale detail.

The human brain, with its 86 billion neurons, is one of the most complex specimens known to scientists. Understanding the intricate workings of the brain requires advanced technologies that can decode the minute interactions happening at microscopic levels. Imaging plays a pivotal role in neuroscience research by providing insights into the complexity of brain tissue.

LIONESS, which stands for Live Information Optimized Nanoscopy Enabling Saturated Segmentation, is a pipeline that allows for comprehensive imaging, reconstruction, and analysis of live brain tissue with unprecedented spatial resolution. By imaging the tissue multiple times, LIONESS enables researchers to observe and measure the dynamic cellular biology within the brain over time.

The strength of LIONESS lies in its refined optics and its use of artificial intelligence (AI). The AI component enhances image quality and identifies different cellular structures within the dense neuronal environment. This technology is the result of a collaborative effort between multiple research groups and scientific service units.

Previous imaging methods, such as Electron Microscopy and Light Microscopy, had limitations when it came to imaging live brain tissue. Electron Microscopy required fixing the sample and physically sectioning it, resulting in the loss of dynamic information. Light Microscopy, on the other hand, had limited resolution that couldn’t capture important cellular details.

LIONESS overcomes these hurdles by using Super-resolution Light Microscopy, specifically the SUSHI technique, in combination with fast and mild imaging conditions. This allows for isotropic super-resolution imaging that reveals the cellular components of brain tissue in 3D nanoscale detail.

The data collected by LIONESS is processed through deep learning algorithms that fill in additional information on the brain tissue’s structure and identify neuronal structures automatically. This innovative technology achieves a resolution of around 130 nanometers, all while preserving the integrity of the living brain tissue.

LIONESS opens up new possibilities for studying brain tissue dynamics and complexity. It provides researchers with a powerful tool to investigate the intricate workings of the brain, potentially leading to a better understanding of neurological disorders and the development of targeted treatments.

來源：

– Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA)

– Johann Danzl’s group at ISTA