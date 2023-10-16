城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

在天王星和海王星發現新階段的高密度冰

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the extreme environments of Uranus and Neptune, uncovering a new phase of high-density ice known as Ice XIX. This finding has the potential to provide insights into the mysterious magnetic fields observed around these gas giants.

Uranus and Neptune, being water-rich gas giants, boast extreme conditions with unimaginable pressures and scorching temperatures that surpass the surface of the Sun. These conditions have long posed challenges for scientists to study. However, utilizing the cutting-edge technology at the Linac Coherent Light Source’s Matter at Extreme Conditions instrument, researchers were able to recreate these extreme circumstances.

By subjecting water to pressures of 2 million atmospheres and temperatures of 8,500 degrees Fahrenheit, the researchers discovered the existence of the previously unknown Ice XIX phase. This new high-pressure ice structure exhibits a unique characteristic where oxygen atoms are densely packed within a body-centered cubic (BCC) lattice arrangement, while hydrogen atoms move freely within the structure, behaving like a fluid. This property greatly enhances the material’s electrical conductivity.

Furthermore, this discovery of Ice XIX may potentially explain the enigmatic magnetic fields that have been detected by NASA’s Voyager II spacecraft during its missions to Uranus and Neptune. These magnetic fields have intrigued scientists for years, and the presence of exotic states of superionic ice, characterized by their enhanced electrical conductivity, have been considered as a possible explanation.

These findings mark a significant step forward in understanding the complex dynamics of the outer planets in our solar system. Further research is necessary to delve deeper into the properties and implications of Ice XIX, and to uncover more about the mysteries of Uranus and Neptune.

定義：
– High-density ice: Ice with a denser structure than normal ice due to high pressure.
– Gas giants: Large planets primarily composed of hydrogen and helium.
– Magnetic fields: Regions in space where the force of magnetism can be detected.

來源：
– Linac Coherent Light Source’s Matter at Extreme Conditions instrument.

