科學

科學家發現穩定甲烷沉積的新型蛋白質

By羅伯特·安德魯

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科學家發現穩定甲烷沉積的新型蛋白質

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in a recent study, uncovering a previously unknown class of proteins that play a vital role in stabilizing methane deposits found in cage-like chemical structures on Earth. These structures, known as methane clathrates, are not exclusive to our planet and have been observed on celestial bodies within our solar system.

Led by Jennifer Glass, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the research focused on the stability of methane clathrates under high-pressure oceanic conditions. The team analyzed a sample obtained from the seafloor off the coast of Oregon, providing unprecedented insights into this mysterious phenomenon.

Methane clathrates, which resemble solid ice-like formations, are formed when microorganisms in ocean waters convert organic materials into methane, which becomes trapped within cages. Eventually, these deposits transition into gas and rise to the surface. However, in regions such as the rapidly warming Arctic, large amounts of methane escape before biological communities can consume them.

The study identified a class of proteins called bacterial clathrate-binding proteins (CbpAs) that directly interact with the clathrate structure, influencing its growth. These proteins exhibit antifreeze characteristics, similar to those that aid fish in surviving in frigid temperatures. Not only does this discovery shed light on the stability of methane clathrates, but it also suggests potential implications for extraterrestrial environments.

Researchers propose that similar proteins may play a role in stabilizing methane clathrates on celestial bodies such as Mars, Saturn’s moon Titan, and potentially even within the potentially life-supporting environments of Saturn’s Enceladus and Jupiter’s Europa.

These findings present an exciting prospect for the search for alien life, indicating that if microbes exist on other worlds, they may use similar mechanisms to create and stabilize methane clathrates, thus impacting the composition of ocean waters and atmospheres. To unravel the mysteries of extraterrestrial life, it may be crucial to investigate the presence of methane clathrates.

