科學家發現帶有噴流的旋轉黑洞

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by finding solid evidence of a black hole spinning. A collaborative team of researchers from China, Japan, Italy, and the United States observed a massive black hole in Galaxy M87 emitting jets that exhibited a spinning motion similar to a top. This finding was based on the analysis of two decades’ worth of observation data from a global network of radio telescopes, with the researchers noting that it took approximately 11 years for the jets to complete one full cycle.

This marks the first time that scientists have observed the tilted spin of a black hole. In 2019, an image of a supermassive black hole in the center of the M87 galaxy was shared, which is located 55 million light years away from Earth. Scientists from Zhejiang Lab in China further studied this particular black hole and noticed that its jet appeared to be pointing in a different direction compared to previous observations. To investigate this phenomenon, data from at least two dozen radio telescopes in China, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Russia were collected between 2000 and 2022.

Further analysis of the data revealed that the jet had a periodic swing, recurring approximately every 11 years and with a tilt angle of around 10 degrees. To gain a better understanding of this process, scientists conducted theoretical analyses and numerical simulations using a supercomputer at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. They discovered that the black hole’s actual spin axis was not perfectly aligned with the rotational axis of its ring. As a result, the fabric of space-time was dragged, causing the jets to wobble, which is a phenomenon initially predicted by Albert Einstein.

This discovery offers an exciting opportunity for scientists to deepen their understanding of how supermassive black holes are formed. By studying the spinning behavior of black holes, researchers hope to uncover new insights and shed light on the mysteries of the universe.

