城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家在豬胚胎中培育人性化腎臟

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科學家在豬胚胎中培育人性化腎臟

Scientists have successfully grown kidneys containing mostly human cells inside pig embryos, a significant development in the field of organ transplantation. The groundbreaking technique involves modifying the genetic makeup of pig embryos and injecting human cells that go on to develop into kidneys within the animals. This achievement marks the first time that scientists have successfully grown a fully formed humanized organ inside another species.

In the study, the implanted embryos began to develop kidneys composed predominantly of human cells, exhibiting a normal structure after 28 days of development. The researchers spent five years modifying the pigs genetically to create an environment where human cells could thrive while facing minimal competition from pig cells.

Kidneys are the most commonly transplanted organs, with a significant number of individuals awaiting transplants worldwide. The aim of this research is to ultimately develop technologies that allow for the creation of organs using a patient’s own cells, thereby reducing the risk of organ rejection. While the process is complex and may take several years to perfect, the scientists are hopeful that this breakthrough could lead to the generation of mature human organs for transplantation.

The team is also working towards growing other human organs, such as the heart and pancreas, within pig embryos. This research represents a new approach to organ bioengineering, utilizing pigs as incubators for cultivating and growing human organs.

Previous studies have successfully created human-pig chimeras, organisms containing DNA from both species. However, the latest study is significant due to the successful generation of a humanized kidney. The research has been heralded as a pioneering step in organ bioengineering and has been described as encouraging and important by experts in the field.

來源：

– Cell Stem Cell (study publication)

– Dusko Ilic, professor of stem cell sciences at King’s College London

– Jun Wu, associate professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

– Mary Garry, cell biologist at the University of Minnesota’s Lillehei Heart Institute

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論