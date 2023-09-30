城市生活

裝有小行星貝努樣本的罐子已打開

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Following a nearly three-year journey through space, the canister containing samples from asteroid Bennu has finally been opened. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission team removed the initial lid of the sample canister, revealing black dust and debris on the avionics deck. The debris most likely came from Bennu itself when the spacecraft landed on the asteroid and collected its rocky sample in October 2020.

After the spacecraft dropped off the samples in the Utah desert, they were transported to a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. A new laboratory specifically designed for the OSIRIS-REx mission was established at the space center. The next step is to disassemble the canister and analyze the estimated 250 grams of asteroid rock and dust inside. This analysis will provide insights into the chemical, mineralogical, and physical characteristics of the asteroid.

The early findings from the sample analysis, along with images of the rocks and dust, will be revealed during a live broadcast on October 11. This will give scientists and the public an early glimpse into the composition of the asteroid and its potential significance.

The OSIRIS-REx mission launched in September 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in December 2018. After two years of observations, the spacecraft collected a sample from Bennu’s surface. On May 10, 2021, OSIRIS-REx began its journey back to Earth to deliver its precious cargo.

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that passes close to Earth every six years. Scientists believe it may have originated from a larger carbon-rich asteroid hundreds of millions to billions of years ago. By studying samples from Bennu, researchers hope to gain insights into the early solar system and the formation of asteroids.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

