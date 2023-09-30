城市生活

科學家警告抗生素抗藥性病原體的爆發日益增多

By加布里埃爾博塔

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists are raising the alarm about the misuse of antibiotics and the increasing outbreaks of drug-resistant pathogens. A major study has uncovered multiple outbreaks of a deadly drug-resistant pathogen, specifically the bacteria A. baumannii, in the Oceania region. This has prompted urgent action and calls for a global response to address the growing resistance crisis.

One of the pathogens under scrutiny is carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), which is already causing serious health issues in certain parts of the Pacific. These pathogens are resistant to antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat and significantly lengthening hospital stays. In some cases, they can even lead to fatalities.

In response to these alarming findings, scientists are urging for immediate intervention. They recommend implementing programs to guide appropriate antibiotic use, improving surveillance measures, enhancing infection control practices, and launching public awareness campaigns.

Lead author Sakiusa Baleivanualala from Otago University emphasized the need for proactive strategies and solutions in New Zealand. The availability of effective drugs may still be limited, so a collaborative effort is required to develop a comprehensive plan.

It is crucial for action to be taken promptly to prevent further outbreaks and avoid overwhelming healthcare systems that are already struggling to cope with existing challenges. To safeguard public health, the global community must come together to address the misuse of antibiotics and combat the rise of drug-resistant pathogens.

Source: Newshub

