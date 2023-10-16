城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家重建已滅絕猿類受損頭骨，以便更好地了解巨猿面部進化

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
科學家重建已滅絕猿類受損頭骨，以便更好地了解巨猿面部進化

A recent study led by scientists at the American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn College, and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont has reconstructed the skull of an ape species that lived approximately 12 million years ago. The species, Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, is significant in understanding the evolution of great apes and humans. The team published their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, which was first described in 2004, belonged to a group of extinct ape species that inhabited Europe between 15 and 7 million years ago. This species is particularly valuable in understanding hominid evolution because there is a rare combination of a cranium and partial skeleton from the same individual.

To place Pierolapithecus on the hominid family tree accurately and gain insights into its biology and movement, the scientists focused on the skull and teeth, which are crucial in determining the evolutionary relationships of fossil species. However, the damaged condition of the Pierolapithecus cranium has led to debates about its placement in the evolutionary lineage.

In an effort to find answers, the researchers used CT scans to virtually reconstruct the damaged cranium and compared it to other primate species. They also created evolutionary models to study the development of key features of ape facial structure. The analysis revealed that Pierolapithecus shares similarities in face shape and size with both fossilized and living great apes. However, it also possesses distinct facial features not found in other Middle Miocene apes. These findings suggest that Pierolapithecus may represent one of the earliest members of the great ape and human family.

The study’s evolutionary modeling demonstrated that the Pierolapithecus cranium closely resembles the ancestral form from which living great apes and humans evolved. In contrast, gibbons and siamangs, known as the “lesser apes,” appear to have undergone size reduction as secondary developments.

This research sheds light on the evolutionary history of great apes and humans, providing valuable insights into the adaptations and characteristics that emerged over millions of years. The findings contribute to a better understanding of our own biological heritage and the mosaic nature of hominid evolution.

來源：
– Pugh, Kelsey D. et al. “The reconstructed cranium of Pierolapithecus and the evolution of the great ape face.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2218778120.
– Provided by the American Museum of Natural History.
– Citation: Scientists reconstruct extinct ape’s damaged skull to better understand evolution of great ape face. Retrieved 16 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-scientists-reconstruct-extinct-ape-skull.html

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

謝謝休伯特·里夫斯：和平與環境倡議的遺產

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家發現利用融化的月球土壤在月球上建造道路的方法

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

由於冷卻劑洩漏，國際太空站太空行走推遲

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

謝謝休伯特·里夫斯：和平與環境倡議的遺產

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現利用融化的月球土壤在月球上建造道路的方法

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

由於冷卻劑洩漏，國際太空站太空行走推遲

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

國際研究確定淡水生態系中奈米塑膠和金屬污染的風險

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論