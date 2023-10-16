城市生活

科學

Pierolapithecus 顱骨揭示了對滅絕猿的外觀和進化位置的見解

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
A team of paleoanthropologists has reconstructed the face of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, an extinct ape, using its only known cranium. This reconstruction sheds light on the ape’s appearance and placement in the hominid family tree. The fossil cranium, dating back 12 million years, was found alongside other extinct apes, Dryopithecus and Anoiapithecus, in a landfill near Barcelona, Spain.

To better understand the characteristics of Pierolapithecus and compare it to other hominids, the team conducted CT scans of the fossil cranium and virtually reconstructed it. This research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the importance of skull and dental features in determining evolutionary relationships among species.

The ability of Pierolapithecus to assume an upright posture suggests its capacity to navigate through canopies and hang on branches, a trait shared by many hominids. However, the fragmented and distorted nature of the fossil record has made it challenging to accurately place Pierolapithecus on the hominid family tree.

By comparing the virtually reconstructed cranium of Pierolapithecus to other known hominids, the team identified similarities in shape and size with both extinct and extant great apes. Evolutionary modeling based on these characteristics allowed the researchers to determine some facial aspects of the last common ancestor of hominids, which shares many features with Pierolapithecus.

The newly reconstructed cranium provides valuable insights into the enigmatic ancestor that lies at the roots of the hominid family tree. As more fossils are discovered and advanced imaging techniques are employed, our understanding of our evolutionary origins continues to grow.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (no URLs provided)

