城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家提出新的自然法則：演化是一個普遍的過程

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
科學家提出新的自然法則：演化是一個普遍的過程

A team of scientists and philosophers has proposed a new law of nature, expanding on British naturalist Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. The law, titled the “law of increasing functional information,” states that complex natural systems evolve to states of greater patterning, diversity, and complexity. This phenomenon occurs not only in biological evolution but also at the level of atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, and stars.

The law suggests that evolving systems, both living and nonliving, form from multiple interacting building blocks and undergo processes that generate various configurations. Evolution takes place when these configurations are selected for useful functions. The concept of selection in this context includes the ability to endure, the enduring nature of active processes, and the emergence of novel characteristics as adaptations to specific environments.

The significance of this law lies in providing a new perspective on why diverse systems in the universe evolve the way they do. It can also potentially allow predictions about the development of unfamiliar systems, such as the organic chemistry on Saturn’s moon Titan, and shed light on the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

In the realm of stars, the law of increasing functional information explains how the two main elements, hydrogen and helium, formed the first generation of stars. Through thermonuclear fusion, these stars synthesized heavier elements like carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. Subsequent generations of stars then forged even more elements. On Earth, the law accounts for the acquisition of greater complexity in living organisms, including critical milestones like the origin of multicellular life.

The law emphasizes that nature favors functional configurations among countless trillions of possible arrangements of atoms or molecules. These functional configurations can manifest as stable mineral crystals, dynamic stellar structures, or advantageous traits in living organisms. Traits like swimming, walking, flying, and increased brain size are examples of novel characteristics that have emerged through the evolutionary process.

The proposal of this new law broadens our understanding of evolution as a universal process. By identifying common patterns of change and increasing complexity across different systems, it allows us to explore the fundamental principles underlying the diversity of the cosmos.

來源：
– Reuters article by Will Dunham
– 美國國家科學院院刊（期刊）

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

Sentinel-5P 所揭示的二氧化氮濃度值得關注

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

新標題：探索太空小行星的美麗與神秘

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

Catalaunicus 皮埃羅古猿的重建為類人猿和人類進化提供了見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Sentinel-5P 所揭示的二氧化氮濃度值得關注

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

新標題：探索太空小行星的美麗與神秘

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Catalaunicus 皮埃羅古猿的重建為類人猿和人類進化提供了見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

演化原理在非生命系統的應用

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論