研究人員提出的新科學定律命名為“功能資訊增加定律”

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Researchers have introduced a new scientific law that encompasses the evolution of various natural systems in the universe, including life, minerals, planets, and stars. Known as “the law of increasing functional information,” this law identifies universal concepts of selection that drive systems to become more complex over time.

The research team, comprising scientists from diverse fields such as philosophy, astrobiology, theoretical physics, mineralogy, and data science, collaborated to address the fundamental question of why complex systems, including life, tend to evolve towards greater functional information. Their findings were published in the journal PNAS.

The law of increasing functional information states that the functional information of a system will increase and evolve if multiple configurations of the system undergo selection for one or more functions. This applies to systems formed from numerous components, such as atoms, molecules, and cells, which can be rearranged repeatedly to adopt multiple configurations, with only a few surviving based on their function.

By expanding on Darwin’s theory of evolution, the researchers argue that non-living systems also evolve when novel configurations of components improve their function. One example of a function mentioned in the study is stability.

The scientific community has responded to this new law with enthusiasm. Stuart Kauffman, a theoretical biologist at the University of Pennsylvania, praised it as a “superb, bold, broad, and transformational article.” Milan Cirkovic, a research professor at the Astronomical Observatory of Belgrade, described the study as “a breeze of fresh air” in the fields of astrobiology, systems science, and evolutionary theory.

However, not all scientists are convinced by this new law. Astronomer Martin Rees from the University of Cambridge expressed skepticism, stating that the emergence of a variety of materials, environments, and structures in the inanimate world does not necessarily require a new underlying principle analogous to Darwinian selection via inheritance.

In conclusion, the introduction of the law of increasing functional information provides scientists with a broader understanding of the evolution of various natural systems in the universe. While it is met with excitement and praise by many, there are also differing opinions within the scientific community regarding its significance.

來源：
– PNAS Journal, October 16, 2020: Study by Jonathan Lunine et al.
– The Guardian: Article by Martin Rees.

