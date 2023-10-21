城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家開發生物塗層塗料以補充火星棲息地的空氣

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
科學家開發生物塗層塗料以補充火星棲息地的空氣

Researchers have developed a biocoating, called Green Living Paint, that could be incorporated into the habitat on Mars to supplement the air. The biocoating contains a type of bacteria called Chroococcidiopsis cubana, which harnesses a unique form of photosynthesis to survive in extreme conditions. This bacterium takes in carbon dioxide (CO2) and releases oxygen as part of the process. The team led by microbiologist Simone Krings of the University of Surrey in the UK aimed to create a durable and environmentally friendly biocoating matrix for the bacteria.

The biocoating was developed by mixing latex with nanoclay particles to achieve a porous yet mechanically robust structure. The researchers observed the coating for 30 days and found that it consistently released up to 0.4 grams of oxygen per gram of biomass per day, while absorbing CO2. This sustainable method has implications for space exploration as well as addressing concerns about rising emissions and water shortages on Earth.

Although the current oxygen output is not sufficient for a Mars habitat on its own, it could significantly reduce the amount of oxygen that space missions need to transport. Chroococcidiopsis cubana’s ability to survive in extreme environments makes it a potential candidate for Mars colonization. The research has been published in Microbiology Spectrum.

來源：
– Microbiology Spectrum

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

科學家終於有了一個理論來解釋來自「地獄」星球的訊號

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

神秘消失的星星：攝影之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

印度獵戶座流星雨將達到最高能見度

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

科學家終於有了一個理論來解釋來自「地獄」星球的訊號

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

神秘消失的星星：攝影之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

印度獵戶座流星雨將達到最高能見度

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

燃燒的火箭本體和衛星在地球大氣中留下金屬顆粒特徵

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論