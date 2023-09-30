城市生活

細菌可以幫助解決我們的塑膠污染問題嗎？

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Plastic pollution has become a pressing global issue, with only nine percent of plastic waste being recycled. This means that landfills are growing rapidly, and incinerators are releasing large amounts of emissions into the atmosphere. However, scientists have discovered a potential solution in the form of plastic-eating bacteria.

In 2001, researchers from the Kyoto Institute of Technology in Japan discovered a plastic-eating bacteria called Ideonella sakaiensis. Since then, several teams of scientists have been studying similar microorganisms, bringing us closer to a future where these tiny creatures can help us combat the environmental crisis caused by plastics.

Researchers have found ways to manipulate bacteria to produce enzymes that can break down plastic at a faster rate. This is crucial considering the magnitude of the issue and the need for rapid and efficient solutions. However, finding high-performing plastic-eating bacteria remains challenging. Scientists have been exploring the option of genetically modifying bacteria to suit our needs, but it poses its own set of challenges.

Bioprospecting, the process of searching existing landfills for suitable bacteria, is also being explored. However, finding a plastic-eating microbe that can make a significant impact on plastic pollution remains elusive due to the wide variety of plastics in landfills.

The research in this field has been hindered by low interest and high costs, leading to underfunding. The lack of immediate market incentives has also been a barrier. However, supporters of this idea argue that there is a return on investment in recycling plastic, and public support is needed to fund larger-scale projects that would benefit society.

Plastic-eating bacteria offer a promising solution to the problem of plastic pollution. Further research and investment are required to explore their full potential and develop effective strategies to tackle the growing environmental crisis.

來源：

– “Could a ravenous bacteria help us tackle plastic pollution?” – The Guardian
– “Microbes Are Evolving to Eat Plastic Pollution, Scientists Say” – (source not specified)

