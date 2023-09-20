寄生蠕蟲操縱螞蟻爬上草葉

Recent research has revealed that parasitic worms, specifically lancet liver flukes, have the ability to manipulate ants to climb up blades of grass and then climb back down when the weather gets too hot. These worms have a complex life cycle that relies on being eaten by larger animals to continue their reproductive cycle.

The lancet liver flukes primarily live as adults inside cows or other grazing ruminants. However, in order to reach their final host, they go through a series of stages. The worm eggs are excreted by cows and end up in grass, where they are consumed by snails. Inside the snails, the worms reach their larval stage and reproduce asexually. The snails respond to the infestation by forming cysts around the worms, which are then coughed out as slime balls. Ants unknowingly consume these slime balls, along with the worm larvae.

Once inside the ant, the larvae grow and migrate to the ant’s stomach, while one larva makes its way to the ant’s brain and takes control. The infected ant is then manipulated to climb to the top of a grass blade and grip onto it, making it an easy target for roaming ruminants to unintentionally consume the ant and the parasites. Once inside the final host, the worms reach adulthood, move to the liver, feed, mate, and lay eggs, restarting the cycle.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences conducted a study to better understand the behavior of infected ants. They observed over 1,000 infected ants in Bidstrup Forests, Denmark, for 13 non-consecutive days. The study found that temperature played a significant role in the ants’ behavior. On cool days, the ants primarily stayed on the grass, while on warmer days, they crawled back down and resumed their normal activities. This suggests that the worms manipulate the ants during the night and early morning hours.

The study highlights the complexity and sophistication of these parasites and how little we still know about them. Further research is needed to uncover the specific mechanisms that enable the flukes to manipulate the ant’s brain. While humans can occasionally become infested by these worms, infections are rare and humans are accidental hosts.

資源： 守護者