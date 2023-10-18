城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

石墨烯排列成五層時顯示出獨特的電子特性

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
石墨烯排列成五層時顯示出獨特的電子特性

A recent study from MIT has uncovered new electronic behavior in graphene when it is stacked in layers. Graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon, is known for its strength and conductivity, and this new finding could lead to even more potential applications for the material.

The study found that stacking graphene in five layers in a specific pattern creates a “multiferroic” state, where it exhibits both unconventional magnetism and a specific type of electronic behavior. Multiferroic materials are rare and have the potential to be used in electronics to increase the speed of hard drives while reducing energy costs. Traditional magnetic hard drives rely on electric currents to switch microscopic magnets that represent binary data. However, if storage devices were made with multiferroic materials like stacked graphene, these magnets could be switched more efficiently and with less energy.

The researchers also discovered two unique properties of the layered graphene. Firstly, the electrons in the graphene coordinated their orbital motion, similar to planets circling in the same direction. Additionally, the electrons settled into electronic “valleys,” the lowest energy states available to them, and preferred to settle in one valley over the other. This coordination and preference for one valley is only observed in five-layer graphene.

The team was able to control both the magnetism and electronic properties of the graphene layers. This new discovery, which they called “ferro-valleytricity,” offers new insight into the behavior of graphene and opens up possibilities for designing more efficient storage devices.

來源：
– 麻省理工學院的研究

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

物體進入地球大氣層的壯觀景象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

自 40 年以來，南極洲超過 1997% 的冰架正在縮小，其中一半沒有恢復的跡象

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

科學家探索光子晶體中的偽重力效應

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

物體進入地球大氣層的壯觀景象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

自 40 年以來，南極洲超過 1997% 的冰架正在縮小，其中一半沒有恢復的跡象

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家探索光子晶體中的偽重力效應

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

意識是大腦熵的結果嗎？

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論