城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

澳洲發現巨型活板門蜘蛛化石

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
澳洲發現巨型活板門蜘蛛化石

Researchers have uncovered a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, Australia. This rare discovery provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders. The spider, named ‘Megamonodontium mccluskyi’, lived during the Miocene period, approximately 11 to 16 million years ago.

Only four spider fossils have been found throughout the entire continent, making it difficult for scientists to understand the spiders’ evolutionary history. This new discovery fills a significant gap in our understanding. It is believed that the closest living relative of this fossil now inhabits wet forests from Singapore to Papua New Guinea, suggesting that the group once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia but became extinct as the continent became more arid.

The spider fossil was found in a layer of rainforest sediment, indicating that the region was significantly wetter in the past than it is today. This finding provides insights into Australia’s past climate and how it has changed over time. Understanding past climate conditions can help scientists anticipate how future climate change may impact the country’s biodiversity.

The fossilized spider is five times larger than its modern-day relatives, with a body length of 23.31 millimeters. High-resolution imaging techniques allowed scientists to study its minute details, such as the claws and setae on its pedipalps, legs, and body. This enabled them to confidently classify the fossil as a member of the Monodontium, or trapdoor spider, family.

The discovery of this species is not only the largest fossilized spider found in Australia but also the first fossil of the Barychelidae family discovered worldwide. This suggests that brush-footed trapdoor spiders may not fossilize often due to their burrow-dwelling behavior, which does not lend itself to fossilization.

Further research and discoveries in the field of paleontology will continue to shed light on the ancient history of Australia’s diverse wildlife and the impacts of environmental change on species survival.

來源：
– McCurry, Matthew R., Frese, Michael, and Raven, Robert. “The fossilised diamond spider: a new species of Sparassidae (Araneae) from the Middle Jurassic of China.” Bulletin of Geosciences 95.2 (2020): 141-156.
– “Giant trapdoor spider fossil find in NSW uncovers new information about arachnid evolution.” The Guardian. Retrieved from [insert URL here]

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論