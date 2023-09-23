城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

關於木衛二生命潛力的新發現

By羅伯特·安德魯

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
關於木衛二生命潛力的新發現

Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, may have conditions suitable for life. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of data collected by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The research team, led by Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, focused on understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean. They found solid carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface, particularly within an area known as Tara Regio. This region is characterized by a fractured landscape, likely caused by interactions between the moon’s icy surface and its subsurface ocean.

Previous observations had raised questions about the origin of the carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface, whether it was native to the moon or brought in by external sources. However, the recent research provides a compelling answer to this question. The presence of sodium chloride (table salt) in Tara Regio suggests that the carbon dioxide is indigenous to Europa.

Carbon is considered an essential element for life as we know it on Earth. Therefore, understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean is crucial in determining its potential to support life. This new evidence brings us one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of Europa and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Further studies and exploration of Europa will be necessary to gather more information and confirm these findings. Scientists are optimistic about the potential for Europa to host a habitable environment and are eager to continue their investigations.

來源：

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope data analysis
– Research papers by Geronimo Villanueva, lead author and planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

定義：

– Europa: One of Jupiter’s moons
– James Webb Space Telescope: A space telescope launched by NASA to observe the universe in the infrared spectrum
– Sodium chloride: Chemical compound commonly known as table salt

Note: This article is a summary of the main points from the source article and does not include the specific details and scientific explanations provided in the original text.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署歷史性任務中首次安全著陸小行星樣本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

NASA 公佈了 5 顆巨型小行星今天將接近地球的距離和大小

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

了解 Cookie：您需要了解的內容

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署歷史性任務中首次安全著陸小行星樣本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 公佈了 5 顆巨型小行星今天將接近地球的距離和大小

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

了解 Cookie：您需要了解的內容

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署奧西里斯-雷克斯任務登陸猶他州收集的小行星樣本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論