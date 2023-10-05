城市生活

發現節能尿素生產新方法

十月六日
發現節能尿素生產新方法

Researchers from Queensland University of Technology have made a breakthrough in the production of urea, a nitrogen fertilizer widely used in agriculture and a key raw material for various industries. Traditionally, urea is synthesized from ammonia and carbon dioxide using the energy-intensive Haber-Bosch process.

The team has developed a novel method that utilizes a graphene-based catalyst in a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide. What sets this method apart is that it can be carried out at room temperature and atmospheric pressure, significantly reducing energy inputs compared to conventional synthesis methods.

Dr Junxian Liu, the lead author of the study, states that this approach shows great promise in advancing urea production. While the research is still in the theoretical stage, the scientists have identified a catalyst that could pave the way for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are planning to collaborate with other research groups to further develop and eventually apply this new technology.

Urea is not only an essential ingredient in nitrogen fertilizers, but it is also used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics. Currently, the production of urea using the Haber-Bosch process consumes about 2% of global energy annually. Finding alternative, more sustainable methods for urea synthesis is crucial for reducing energy consumption and minimizing the environmental impact of production processes.

This discovery of a graphene-based catalyst that enables urea synthesis at room temperature and with lower energy requirements could have significant implications for various industries. The use of such a catalyst could potentially revolutionize urea production, making it more environmentally friendly and economically viable.

資源：
– Junxian Liu, Sean C. Smith, Yuantong Gu, Liangzhi Kou. C─N Coupling Enabled by N─N Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production. Advanced Functional Materials. DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202305894

