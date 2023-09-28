城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Capitojoppa amazonica 的發現：秘魯亞馬遜地區的一個新黃蜂屬

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Capitojoppa amazonica 的發現：秘魯亞馬遜地區的一個新黃蜂屬

The Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve in Peru is renowned for its incredible biodiversity, and researchers from the University of Turku in Finland have added to its rich tapestry of life with the discovery of a new wasp genus, Capitojoppa. The researchers, who have been studying insect biodiversity in the reserve for over two decades, described the new genus in a recently published study.

Capitojoppa belongs to the subfamily Ichneumoninae, which is known for its large and colorful wasps found primarily in tropical regions. These wasps feed on moth and butterfly caterpillars and pupae. The researchers have discovered several unknown species within this subfamily, which they plan to describe in future studies.

The Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve gained scientific prominence in the late 1980s when botanist Alwyn Gentry documented a record number of tree species in a small area of the rainforest. Since 1998, the University of Turku researchers have been studying insect biodiversity in the same research areas and have found remarkably high numbers of insect species. It was in this region that they discovered Capitojoppa.

The name Capitojoppa provides insight into the characteristics of the newly discovered wasp genus. “Capito” signifies its large head, much like the barbet bird genus Capito found in South America. The “joppa” part of the name refers to the resemblance of Capitojoppa to the wasp genus Joppa. The specific species name, “amazonica,” relates to the Amazon.

The researchers from Finland have also been involved in conservation efforts in the Allpahuayo-Mishana Reserve. The region is known for its unparalleled species abundance, and the researchers are studying how human activities, such as climate change, are impacting the rainforest.

The discovery of Capitojoppa amazonica adds to the growing understanding of the incredible biodiversity within the Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve. Continued research in the region will help shed light on the effects of human activities on this unique ecosystem.

資源：
– “Capitojoppa, a new genus of Ichneumoninae (Hymenoptera, Ichneumonidae) from Peruvian Amazonia” by Brandon R. Claridge, Kari M. Kaunisto, and Ilari E. Sääksjärvi, 1 September 2023, ZooKeys. DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1178.108929

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

仙女圈之謎：最新突破與發現

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

科學家開發出利用切割酶和RNA修復酶修飾RNA病毒基因組的技術

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

發現室溫下合成鑽石的自我修復

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

仙女圈之謎：最新突破與發現

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家開發出利用切割酶和RNA修復酶修飾RNA病毒基因組的技術

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

發現室溫下合成鑽石的自我修復

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

由於不明原因的黑塵，美國太空總署暫停對貝努小行星樣本的檢查

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論