城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

發現新酵素 PUCH 可阻止寄生 DNA 在我們基因組中的傳播

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
發現新酵素 PUCH 可阻止寄生 DNA 在我們基因組中的傳播

Scientists have made an exciting discovery that could shed light on how our bodies combat both internal and external threats. A team of researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology in Germany and the Max Perutz Labs in Austria have identified a new enzyme called PUCH, which plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA sequences in our genomes.

Our bodies are constantly under attack from foreign intruders, such as viruses and bacteria. To keep us healthy, we have an immune system that detects and destroys these invaders. However, our cells also face threats from within, specifically from repetitive DNA sequences known as transposable elements (TEs), which make up 45 percent of our genome. TEs, also known as “jumping genes,” have the ability to copy and paste themselves into new locations in our DNA, potentially causing mutations and disrupting normal cellular functions.

To combat these internal enemies, our cells have evolved a defense system of specialized proteins that hunt down TEs and prevent them from replicating. In a recent study published in Nature, researchers discovered the enzyme PUCH, which is responsible for producing small molecules called piRNAs. These piRNAs detect TEs when they attempt to “jump” and activate the genomic defense system to halt their spread.

The researchers initially found PUCH in the cells of the roundworm C. elegans, but believe that it may have implications for our own immune system. Enzymes with similar molecular structures to PUCH, known as Schlafen folds, have been found in mice and humans and appear to play a role in innate immunity, our body’s first line of defense against pathogens.

This discovery of PUCH and its role in combating genomic parasites not only provides insights into our body’s defense mechanisms, but also opens up new possibilities for understanding and developing treatments for infectious diseases. Further research is needed to explore the potential of Schlafen proteins and their conserved role in immunity across various species.

參考：
– “piRNA processing by a trimeric Schlafen-domain nuclease” by Nadezda Podvalnaya, Alfred W. Bronkhorst, Raffael Lichtenberger, Svenja Hellmann, Emily Nischwitz, Torben Falk, Emil Karaulanov, Falk Butter, Sebastian Falk and René F. Ketting, 27 September 2023, Nature. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06588-2

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯·韋伯望遠鏡在遙遠的行星上發現了潛在的生命跡象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

隨著北京計畫未來的月球探險和研究站，中國的探月任務取得進展

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論