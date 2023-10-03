城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

超級螺栓的形成與分佈：一個複雜的現象

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
A recent study has shed new light on the enigmatic nature of superbolts, a rare and incredibly powerful form of lightning that puzzles scientists. These extraordinary bolts, which account for less than 1% of all lightning, are about 1,000 times stronger than an average lightning bolt and can cause significant damage to infrastructure and ships. While researchers have identified hotspots for superbolts over certain oceans and tall mountains, the underlying causes of their formation and distribution have remained a mystery until now.

Led by physicist Avichay Efraim from Israel, an international team of scientists has provided the first explanation of why superbolts tend to form in specific regions. The researchers discovered that the closer a storm cloud’s electrical charging zone is to the land or ocean surface, the more likely a superbolt is to strike. This finding clarifies why superbolts cluster over certain areas, including the Mediterranean Sea, the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia, and the Northeast Atlantic Ocean.

To unravel the mysteries of superbolts, the team collected extensive data on lightning strikes, including time, location, and energy. By analyzing characteristics of the surrounding storm environments, such as land and water surface elevations, they sought to identify factors contributing to the intensity of superbolts. Contrary to previous studies, which explored the impact of sea spray, ocean salinity, and desert dust, the researchers found that aerosols had little influence on superbolt strength.

Instead, the study revealed that a shorter distance between the charging zone and the surface, whether it be land or water, resulted in stronger superbolts. Storms in close proximity to the surface provide the ideal conditions for the formation of these powerful bolts, as a lesser distance translates to reduced electrical resistance and increased current. Consequently, regions with the highest concentrations of superbolts share a common characteristic: a minimal gap between lightning charging zones and surfaces.

This groundbreaking research marks a significant breakthrough in understanding the formation and distribution of superbolts. The knowledge that a shorter distance between the charging zone and the surface increases the likelihood of superbolt occurrence could aid in predicting the effects of climate changes on future superbolt activity. As lead author Avichay Efraim aptly stated, “We’ve found a big piece of the puzzle.”

