城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

金屬氫：材料科學的一個有前途的前沿

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
金屬氫：材料科學的一個有前途的前沿

For decades, scientists have been intrigued by the concept of metallic hydrogen, a unique form of hydrogen that exhibits metallic properties. This exotic substance is believed to exist under high pressures, and it has been observed in the cores of planets like Jupiter. However, synthesizing metallic hydrogen in a laboratory setting has proven to be a formidable challenge.

In 1935, physicists Eugene Wigner and Hillard Bell Huntington proposed that metallic hydrogen could be achieved at a pressure of 25 gigapascals (GPa). Recent research, however, indicates that the actual pressure required surpasses this original estimate.

Various research groups have claimed to have successfully created metallic hydrogen in the past, but their findings were later attributed to measurement errors or flawed calibration techniques. Despite these setbacks, scientists have made significant advancements using a method called the diamond anvil cell. This technique involves compressing hydrogen between two diamonds to reach extreme pressures.

As the pressure increases, hydrogen molecules undergo a phase transition into a solid state. At even higher pressures, the molecules start to separate, resulting in the formation of a pure alkali metal with a single valence electron. Researchers have recently observed the closure of the “band gap,” which indicates the transition to a metallic state.

If solid metallic hydrogen becomes attainable, it could exhibit extraordinary properties such as being a liquid metal and a superconductor. However, the technological obstacles in creating pure metallic hydrogen have prompted scientists to explore the potential of hydrides, which are combinations of metals and hydrogen, for achieving superconductivity at lower pressures.

Although it may take time before metallic hydrogen finds practical applications in industries, ongoing research in this field offers promising prospects for the development of novel superconductors and advanced technologies.

Sources: The Journal of Chemical Physics, Science, Nature Physics

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

新的人工智慧工具可自動偵測超新星並對其進行分類

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

帕克太陽探測器繼續揭開太陽的奧秘

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號將發射 22 顆星鏈衛星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

新的人工智慧工具可自動偵測超新星並對其進行分類

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

帕克太陽探測器繼續揭開太陽的奧秘

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

SpaceX 獵鷹 9 號將發射 22 顆星鏈衛星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空時代在地球平流層留下了印記

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論