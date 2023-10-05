城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新技術結合成像方法來可視化細胞內過程

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
新技術結合成像方法來可視化細胞內過程

A team of researchers led by Peter Dahlberg at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is developing a technique that combines the imaging methods of cryogenic electron tomography (cryo-ET) and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy to visualize intracellular processes in high detail. Dahlberg aims to merge the advantages of both techniques, allowing for the identification of specific biomolecules and a comprehensive view of their cellular context.

Super-resolution fluorescence microscopy is effective at tracking individual molecules, but it lacks information about the surrounding cellular environment. Cryo-ET, on the other hand, provides high-resolution images of cells but cannot pinpoint and track individual molecules. Dahlberg’s technique, called “super-resolved cryogenic correlative light and electron tomography,” addresses this limitation by overlaying images obtained through both methods to provide a clear visualization of the target molecule and its surroundings.

However, combining these techniques requires significant optimization and modifications to the microscope. Dahlberg and his team have been working on improving a focused ion beam milling system with an attached scanning electron microscope (FIB-SEM) to overcome challenges such as flash-freezing cells on a small grid and ensuring the compatibility of both imaging methods.

To accomplish this, Dahlberg has modified the FIB-SEM by adding an optical microscope. This modification allows for the collection of fluorescence microscopy data without having to move the grid, thus minimizing potential damage and contamination.

The team has already used this technique to study the behavior of proteins within Caulobacter crescentus bacterial cells, which undergo asymmetric division. The results have provided valuable insights into intracellular processes and have the potential to shed light on similar mechanisms in human cells.

Dahlberg and his team are excited to fully utilize the modified microscope and continue advancing the technique. By combining cryo-ET and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, they aim to unravel the mysteries of molecular machines that drive fundamental cellular processes.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020), DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2001849117

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

科學家發現地球內核出奇地柔軟

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署對富含金屬的小行星的心靈任務開始發射

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

哈伯望遠鏡捕捉到 NGC 6951 的驚人影像：一個中間螺旋星系

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

科學家發現地球內核出奇地柔軟

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署對富含金屬的小行星的心靈任務開始發射

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

哈伯望遠鏡捕捉到 NGC 6951 的驚人影像：一個中間螺旋星系

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船從小行星 Bennu 投放樣本罐

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論