天空為什麼會變色？ 了解背後的科學

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Have you ever wondered why the sky changes colors throughout the day? Whether it’s the beautiful blue sky on a sunny day or the vibrant hues of a sunset, there’s a scientific reason behind these color changes.

To understand why the sky appears blue on a sunny day, we need to look at how sunlight reaches the Earth. Sunlight is composed of different colors and energy that travels in waves. If we were to direct sunlight through a crystal prism, we would see the separation of colors in the form of a rainbow. This is known as the visible light spectrum and includes colors like red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

The color we perceive depends on the wavelength of the light. Longer wavelengths appear red, while shorter, more choppy wavelengths appear blue or purple. As sunlight enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it becomes scattered by the gases present. The atmosphere primarily scatters blue wavelengths, which is why we see a blue sky on a clear day. The other colors are still present but not scattered, giving the appearance of a white sky.

Rainbows occur when raindrops act as tiny prisms, bending and separating light into different colors. Even clouds can display hints of different colors, especially during sunrise or sunset. Clouds are made up of water droplets and ice crystals, which also contribute to the separation of colors.

During sunrise and sunset, the sun’s rays travel through more of the Earth’s atmosphere. This results in a decrease in the scattering of blue wavelengths, allowing the warmer colors to be more visible to our eyes. The combination of atmospheric conditions and the angle of the sun produces the stunning colors we associate with sunrises and sunsets.

However, there are other factors that can affect the color of the sky. Large dust particles, pollution, wildfire smoke, water vapor, and poor ozone levels can all contribute to the sky appearing red or other unusual colors. Satellites like those operated by NASA are used to detect aerosols, providing forecasters with valuable information on air quality.

In conclusion, the colors we see in the sky are influenced by the scattering of light, atmospheric conditions, and the presence of particles. Whether it’s a clear blue sky or a breathtaking sunset, understanding the science behind these color changes adds an extra layer of appreciation to our natural surroundings.

Source: CBS News, Kylee Miller – Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society

