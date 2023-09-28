城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

土星環：年輕而充滿活力的創造

By羅伯特·安德魯

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
土星環：年輕而充滿活力的創造

Researchers have completed a simulation that provides support for the theory that Saturn’s iconic rings came into existence hundreds of millions of years ago, rather than billions. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, presents the idea that the rings were formed in the recent past through the collision of two icy moons. This simulation offers a glimpse into a potentially chaotic event, where solid bodies transform into a swirling, fluid disc of debris surrounding the gas giant.

Scientists once believed that Saturn’s rings were billions of years old, but evidence from the Cassini spacecraft contradicted this idea. The rings appeared too shiny and clean to have endured for such a long period, suggesting that they formed more recently. By understanding the origin of Saturn’s rings, scientists can gain insight into the formation of other planets and moons.

The simulation conducted by Dr. Jacob Kegerreis and his colleagues from NASA’s Ames Research Center tested the hypothesis that the rings were created by the collision of two moons. The team found that the impact between the moons would have produced an abundance of frozen debris that crossed the boundary known as the Roche limit. This debris could then accumulate and form the rings as we see them today. Additionally, the leftover shards may have collided with other satellites, contributing to the creation of new moons.

This research has implications for the study of Saturn’s moons as well. If the rings are younger than previously believed, it could impact the potential habitability of some of the moons. Scientists have speculated that some of Saturn’s moons may have subsurface oceans that could support life. However, if these moons are indeed younger, the chances of life existing there may be reduced.

While this study does not provide a definitive answer to the origins of Saturn’s rings, it highlights their dynamic and ever-changing nature. Instead of being static decorations, the rings are ephemeral structures that continually evolve. Understanding the formation of Saturn’s rings allows scientists to appreciate the dramatic processes that shape our solar system.

來源：
– 天體物理學雜誌
– NASA 艾姆斯研究中心

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

NASA 的 Psyche 太空船因推進器問題而延誤

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

尋找外星生命：尋找太陽係以外的生命

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

西班牙發現一種迷人的新恐龍物種

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

NASA 的 Psyche 太空船因推進器問題而延誤

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

尋找外星生命：尋找太陽係以外的生命

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

西班牙發現一種迷人的新恐龍物種

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署阿耳忒彌斯二號登月任務：邁向月球探索的一步

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論